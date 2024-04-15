Flight to Washington returns to O'Hare after non-credible threat found in lavatory, airline says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A United Airlines flight headed to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport returned to O'Hare airport after a non-credible threat, according to the airline.

United flight 265 had 131 passengers and five crew members. The plane was an Airbus A320.

The airline said a threat was found written on a lavatory mirror.

Law enforcement met the aircraft at O'Hare, where security swept the aircraft

READ ALSO | Pro-Palestinian protesters block traffic into O'Hare Airport

"We're arranging for a different aircraft to take our customers to their destination," United Airlines said in a statement.

No other details were provided.