WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Flight to Washington returns to O'Hare after non-credible threat found in lavatory, airline says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, April 15, 2024 2:04PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A United Airlines flight headed to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport returned to O'Hare airport after a non-credible threat, according to the airline.

United flight 265 had 131 passengers and five crew members. The plane was an Airbus A320.

The airline said a threat was found written on a lavatory mirror.

Law enforcement met the aircraft at O'Hare, where security swept the aircraft

READ ALSO | Pro-Palestinian protesters block traffic into O'Hare Airport

"We're arranging for a different aircraft to take our customers to their destination," United Airlines said in a statement.

No other details were provided.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW