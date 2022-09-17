Beer lovers celebrate Oktoberfest at Chicago-area Bottleneck restaurants with German-inspired menu

Beer lovers can usher in Oktoberfest at Chicago area Bottleneck restaurants with German-inspired menu and events now until Oct. 3.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fall is upon us and is ushering in a new set of events. Bottleneck restaurants is offering specials and events for Oktoberfest.

Beer lovers can enjoy Oktoberfest at Old Town Pour House at its Chicago, Naperville and Oak Brook locations, Sweetwater and South Branch now until October 3.

Diners will enjoy incredible German-inspired menu specials including smokehouse Currywurst with bacon braised sauerkraut, crispy Pork Belly Spaetzle basted in brown butter, pork Schnitzel with warm potato salad.

There's also a wide selection of fall beers on tap at all locations, Oktoberfest-ers will be sure to get their fill of seasonal beer favorites as well!

You can visit the restaurants site to make your reservation.