Shamrock Shuffle taps Saugatuck Brewing Company as official beer sponsor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Saugatuck Brewing Company (SBC), headquartered in Douglas, Michigan, is making its way down the Lake Michigan coast to Chicago. SBC is the official beer sponsor for the 2024 Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle, long recognized as the kickoff to the outdoor running season in Chicago.

As part of the sponsorship, SBC will be offering three of its most popular brews to runners and race fans: the classic Maggie's Irish Ale, the fan-favorite Blueberry Lemonade Shandy, and the Rainbow Rodeo IPA. The three selections will be on tap at the Post-Race Party held at Buckingham Fountain. All participants 21 years or older can redeem a drink ticket for one SBC beer post-race, with additional beer tickets sold and available to all attendees. The celebration continues at the Hard Rock Café Chicago, where SBC beers will be featured.

Saugatuck Brewing Company, one of Michigan's largest independently owned craft breweries, available ten states and three foreign countries and has plans for future growth. This is the first time they've sponsored an event at this level. "Having lived in Chicago, I have fond memories of St. Patrick's Day festivities and the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle," said Sara VanSplinter, Director of Marketing at Saugatuck Brewing Company. "We see this sponsorship as an opportunity to connect our brand with the vibrant lifestyle of Chicagoans, especially within the running community."

The Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle treats runners to a scenic 8K Run through downtown Chicago and 2-Mile Walk along Chicago's lakefront. The 43rd running of the event is set to welcome a 28,000-person field on Sunday, March 24.

"Saugatuck and Douglas are an extension of Chicago's backyard, particularly in the summer months when Chicagoans head north to enjoy the pristine shoreline of Lake Michigan," said Michael Biddick, Director of Sales for Saugatuck Brewing Company. "We're excited to showcase these three beers and give people a taste of what they can expect when they visit one of our three taprooms in West Michigan."

Saugatuck Brewing Company is also coming off the successful launch of its Shandy Variety Pack. This assortment features a range of shandy flavors, offering a nod to West Michigan's famed Fruit Belt. The pack features a selection of fruit-forward, approachable styles, including Blueberry, Strawberry, Peach, and Black Cherry flavors.