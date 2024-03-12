Guinness Open Gate Brewery to celebrate 1st St. Patrick's Day in Chicago's West Loop

Guinness Open Gate Brewery in West Loop, Chicago will celebrate its first St. Patrick's Day in the city.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a brand synonymous with St. Patrick's Day.

Guinness Brewery is celebrating its first Irish holiday in Chicago.

The brewery has been open in West Loop for less than a year, and it has been gearing up for its biggest weekend yet.

Ryan Wagner with Guinness Open Gate Brewery brought ABC7 some samples and talked about what attendees can expect at the upcoming event.

