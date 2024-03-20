One Tail at a Time nurses dog Sugar Snap back to health, now living with foster family

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago animal rescue One Tail at a Time said Sugar Snap is doing much better!

Last month, the rescue received a call about a very thin, starving dog brought into Chicago Animal Care and Control in need of emergency care. He was found in a field.

The pup, who they named Sugar Snap, is believed to be 3 to 5 years old, and weighed only 19 lbs. when he should've weighed closer to 50 lbs.

When he was found, Sugar Snap was extremely dehydrated, cold and couldn't stand on his own.

RELATED | One Tail at a Time saves starving dog Sugar Snap

"We named him Sugar Snap because he's just the sweetest little string bean," the group wrote on Facebook. "He deserves the best chance we have, so that's what he'll get."

On Wednesday, One Tail at a Time said Sugar Snap left the hospital after a 20 day stay.

The rescue provided video showing the pup walking through the veterinary hospital as staff clapped and cheered.

Sugar Snap went home with an emergency room veterinarian as a foster.

One Tail at a Time was raising $6,000 to cover the cost of Sugar Snap's medical care.

Click here to donate to Sugar Snap's medical treatment.

