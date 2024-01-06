Companies making it harder to cancel online subscriptions; here's how to cut ties for good

It takes an average of 7 clicks to successfully cancel a service, according to Email Tool Tester

Canceling online subscriptions can be confusing and difficult. Here's how how to cut ties for good.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cancelling old online subscription services can be tough.

According to digital marketing researchers at EmailToolTester, it takes an average of seven clicks to successfully cancel a service. And more than 77% of the major services are intentionally using confusing design elements to stop subscribers from canceling.

To make the canceling process easier, try Googling "tips to unsubscribe" for that particular service, to find step-by-step guides.

You should also carefully check which buttons you're pressing. Some users accidentally agree to a lower subscription, instead of fully unsubscribing.

Also, try to call a verified number.