Open House Chicago offers exploration of 100+ architecture across Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Open House Chicago will offer its in-person, indoor site visits this weekend.
The festival has been expanded this year featuring self-guided trails, ranging from the Obamas in Hyde Park to a Great Chicago Fire trail recognizing the 150th anniversary of the fire that changed our city's history - as well as a complete list of sites available for in-person visits, audio and video and tips on additional attractions across the city including shopping and restaurants.
New Open House Chicago Sites for 2021:Sable Hotel at Navy Pier, The Penthouse Hyde Park, Pullman National Monument Visitor Information Center, Bank of America Tower, 540 W. Madison, Herman Miller Showroom, Quinn Chapel, Illinois Holocaust Museum and the return of Orchestra Hall and Union League Chicago (Members Only).
Open House ChicagoSite Favorites Return:Boxville, The Forum, Chinese American Museum of Chicago, McCormick Bridgehouse & Chicago River Museum, Seventeenth Church of Christ Scientist, Sky-Line Club, Wintrust's Grand Banking Hall, Growing Home's Wood Street Urban Farm, Muslim Community Center, Alfred Caldwell Lily Pool, International Museum of Surgical Science, Holy Name Cathedral, Nichols Tower at Homan Square, Bahá'í House of Worship, Clarke House Museum, Glessner House, McCormick Place Rooftop Farm, Irish American Heritage Center and more!
Open House Chicago runs Saturday and Sunday from 10a to 5p, it is free, open to the public. Tickets are not needed.
