Jury trial to begin for Emonte Morgan, man accused of the 2021 murder of CPD Officer Ella French

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The trial for the murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French is expected to begin on Monday.

Jury selection is expected to start at 9 a.m. for Emonte Morgan.

Morgan and his brother Eric Morgan were charged in the 2021 murder of French.

Prosecutors said Emonte both killed French and shot her partner Carlos Yanez three times during a traffic stop in West Englewood in August 2021.

His brother Eric was driving the car the officers had pulled over for expired tags, police said.

When French asked Eric Morgan to hand over the car keys and get out, he did. But police say Emonte Morgan, who was sitting in the back seat, would not cooperate.

Investigators said he struggled with police, and had his gun in his waistband.

According to officials, both officers had their guns holstered when Emonte pulled out a gun and fired at both officers.

Last week, a judge ruled the jury will be allowed to hear and see the body camera footage.

Emonte Morgan has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Eric Morgan accepted a plea deal last year for a seven-year sentence.

French was one of the officers who took a 1-month-old baby and her mother to the hospital on July 2 when the baby was shot in the head during a mass shooting in Englewood.

