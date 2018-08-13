Opening statements to begin Tuesday in trial of 2 men accused in Hadiya Pendleton murder

EMBED </>More Videos

Kenneth Williams and Mickieal Ward are charged in the 2013 shooting of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Opening statements will begin Tuesday morning in the murder trial of two men charged in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton in 2013.

Kenneth Williams and Mickieal Ward will be tried together with separate juries at the Cook County Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago.

Pendleton was an honor student who had performed at President Barack Obama's second inauguration with her high school's marching band days before the shooting.

RELATED: Jury selection begins in trial of 2 men accused in Hadiya Pendleton murder

Williams allegedly drove the getaway car and Ward allegedly fired the shots into a group at Harsh Park. Pendleton was fatally shot in the back. Two others were injured in what police described as violence fueled by gang rivalry and tragically mistaken identity.

Ward's attorneys contend that a confession was coerced by Chicago police officers during 17 hours of interrogation. Ward was a high school student who knew Pendleton. His attorneys said he was the victim of mistaken identity because he was in a vehicle similar to witnesses descriptions of the getaway car.
RELATED: 5 years after murder, Hadiya Pendleton's parents honor her legacy

"I want the jurors to understand what can happen when an 18-year-old boy is picked up off the street with no physical evidence indicating that he is the shooter, no eyewitness identification saying that he is the shooter. How he can be put into a room and interrogated for over two days ... I want people of Chicago to see how these false confessions are made," said Julie Koehler, a Cook County assistant public defender.

On Monday, potential jurors for Ward were asked if they could be fair, had strong opinions about guns, gangs or police, and whether they heard about this case previously.

Of 34 potential jurors, 12 were selected with two alternates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hadiya pendletonmurderchicago shootingchicago violencetrialSouth ChicagoChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Jury selection begins in trial of 2 men accused in Hadiya Pendleton murder
5 years after murder, Hadiya Pendleton's parents honor her legacy
Top Stories
Man robbed after entering wrong ride-share vehicle in River North
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Police: Utah man flies plane into home after assaulting wife
New details emerge in Wilmette boat explosion
7 injured in Lake Shore Drive crash on North Side
Annual Broadway in Chicago concert in Millennium Park Monday
Family searching for missing teen who vanished after leaving work
AccuWeather: Mostly clear and cool
Show More
Boy, 1, found dead in Gage Park
Grieving mother orca back to feeding, frolicking after carrying dead calf
Students sent back to middle school after grade mishap
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
More News