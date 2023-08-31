Orie Dodson's mother believes he was hunted down and shot to death after an altercation on social media.

2 charged with killing boy, 13, outside Gary church on behalf of 49th Avenue Boys Gang: prosecutor

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Two teenagers have been charged with murdering a 13-year-old boy in northwest Indiana on behalf of a gang earlier this year, prosecutors said.

Gary police said 13-year-old Orie Dodson was shot to death outside a church in the 1300 block of Lincoln Street on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

On Thursday, Lake County, Indiana prosecutors announced murder charges against against 17-year-olds Dahvee Brunson and Kriston Barbee. They allegedly gunned down Dodson on behalf of the 49th Avenue Boys Gang.

The murder charges include a firearm enhancement and a criminal gang enhancement that could double the prison time if convicted. Each defendant faces up to 150 years in prison if convicted at trial.

Investigators executed approximately 50 search warrants during their investigation and uncovered evidence of other alleged 49th Avenue Boys Gang-related crimes, including several homicides, drug dealing, illegal firearm possession and sales and other violent crimes throughout Lake County.

Authorities asked anyone with additional information about Dodson's homicide, or other homicides, to contact the Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force and submit tips at 219-755-3855.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.