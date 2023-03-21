One person is dead after a Orland Hills fire in the 8900 block of Beacon Lane, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Orland Hills fire: 1 dead after fire breaks out at south suburban home, officials say

ORLAND HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A deadly fire broke out at a south suburban home on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

One person is dead after a fire broke out at an Orland Hills home in the 8900 block of Beacon Lane, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Emergency vehicles could be seen responding to the scene.

Firefighters remained at the home, investigating the cause of the fire. The victim's identity not yet been released.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the fire.