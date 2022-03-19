Entrepreneur opens new Orland Park Stretch Lab to help community's healthy lifestyle

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A two-time breast cancer survivor was looking for a new entrepreneurial opportunity that not only added value to her lifestyle and recovery but her community. So, she opened StretchLab Orland Park.
Lenita Williams used her management and business-ownership experience as a second-generation family and local private security agency, Lenita looked to other entrepreneurial opportunities. As a two-time breast cancer survivor, Lenita gained inspiration to find a concept that would benefit the community and positively enhance the health of their patrons.
StretchLab's business model and 'Live Longer' mantra provided the perfect fit for Lenita and her new business venture. Stretching has been scientifically proven to decrease pain, lower risk of injury and reduce stress, but what most people don't know is that regular stretching also provides people the ability to perform better at work, in the gym and in everyday life.
"Whether you are looking to enhance your current exercise routine or looking for an avenue to begin your fitness journey, everyone can benefit from assisted stretching," said Lenita. "Stretching is extremely complementary to one's health, and it's very humbling to provide our residents and neighbors move, feel and live better."
The Orland Park studio will also offer the TRX MAPS machine, which is a revolutionary machine that identifies movement inefficiencies across four critical categories: Mobility, activation, posture and symmetry.
