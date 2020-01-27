Wienermobile pulled over in Wisconsin for 'Move Over Law' violation

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wisc. (WLS) -- A traffic stop in Wisconsin turned some heads and might have made some drivers hungry over the weekend.A Waukesha County sheriff's deputy pulled over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile west of Milwaukee for failing to follow the state's "Move Over Law."The law aims to protect first responders and requires drivers to move out of the lane closest to stopped vehicles with their emergency lights flashing.Last year, the law was expanded to include disabled motorists or any stopped vehicles with flashing lights on the side of the road.The Wienermobile's driver was given a verbal warning.