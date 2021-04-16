Oscars

Printable Oscars ballot: Here's the 2021 nominations list for your pool

2021 Oscar nominations: Nominees in key categories

Oscar Sunday is just days away, which means it's time to make your final predictions.

If you're ready to lock in your guesses before the show gets underway, click here to download the official ballot as a PDF from Oscars.com

David Fincher's "Mank," a black-and-white, period drama about "Citizen Kane" screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, topped nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards with 10 nominations, including best picture, best director, acting nods for Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried, and a host of others for its lavish craft.

Nominations were spread among a wide variety of contenders. Six films, all of them also up for best picture, scored six nods: "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Nomadland," "Minari," "Sound of Metal," "The Trial of the Chicago 7" and "The Father." Also nominated for best picture was Emerald Fennell's "Promising Young Woman."

Click here to see a full list of 2021 Oscar nominees

History was made in the best director category. Only five women have ever been nominated before. For the first time, two were this year. Chloé Zhao got a nod for her elegiac road-trip drama "Nomadland" alongside first-time feature filmmaker Fennell for her pitch-black #MeToo revenge comedy.

For performers, it's the most diverse group of nominees ever. Nine of the 20 acting nominees are people of color, including a posthumous best-actor nomination for Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"), as well as nods for Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal"), Steven Yeun ("Minari"), Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom") and Andra Day ("The People vs. Billie Holiday") and supporting nominations for Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield ("Judas and the Black Messiah"), Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night in Miami") and Yuh-Jung Youn ("Minari").

Mark your calendars: April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
