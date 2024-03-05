How to optimize your Oscars viewing experience with audio and video tips

Sandy Kenyon has tips on how to optimize your Academy Awards viewing experience.

Sandy Kenyon has tips on how to optimize your Academy Awards viewing experience.

Sandy Kenyon has tips on how to optimize your Academy Awards viewing experience.

Sandy Kenyon has tips on how to optimize your Academy Awards viewing experience.

The Oscars are less than a week away and the show always looks better on a big screen.

We have some tips on how best to watch the big show, including a couple of tricks to amp up your viewing experience on Sunday night.

"Oppenheimer" looks better when you watch it as it was meant to be seen, on a big screen.

"This is how you bring the theater into your home," said Lee Richmond, Audio/Video consultant.

At the showroom of "Savant" in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood, Eyewitness News Reporter Sandy Kenyon watched the movie with the most Oscar nominations alongside Richman. He puts the best equipment in resorts like "Amanyara" in Turks and Caicos and serves as home entertainment guru to stars like Jerry Seinfeld and Naomi Watts.

"You're looking at the most advanced display system in the world today," Richman said.

A system so advanced it has actually been used on Oscar's big stage.

"This is so far ahead of everything else in the market today, once you see it, it's hard to go backward," he said.

But the price might make you think twice!

"This unit right here now retails for approximately $300,000 plus installation," Richman said.

So what to do if you want to upgrade and don't have six figures to spend?

"Things I would recommend, first of all, is to control the lighting in the room," he said.

Put down the shades to cut glare and then, you can get creative because, "A small addition can change the entire mood and vibe of a space," said Ben Sabol, of Savant Systems.

An inexpensive light strip behind the TV can amp up your experience.

"It's affordable and available at major retailers," Sabol said.

The right light is important and so is the distance from the screen.

"In the case of a 60 or 65-inch, you're looking at somewhere about six or seven feet back on average," Richman said.

Ready...steady...go!

"The thrill is back!" an Oscars promo promises.

RELATED | Oscars 2024: How to watch the 10 best picture nominees

The Academy Awards showered nominations on Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic, "Oppenheimer," which came away with a leading 13 noms.