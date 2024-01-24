WATCH LIVE

Large Oswego fire, water main break prompt boil order for parts of west suburb

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 7:49PM
OSWEGO, Ill. (WLS) -- Parts of Oswego are under a boil water order as crews respond to water main break and a large fire on Wednesday, officials said.

The fire broke out at a home in the 400 block of Main Street. Firefighters were on the scene on Wednesday afternoon, and the home was seen engulfed in flames.

The fire and a water main break are impacting water pressure in the downtown area south of Washington, Oswego officials said.

A boil order was issued for areas from Main Street south to Route 71 and from Wilson Place to Forest Avenue. It will remain in place for 24 hours, Oswego officials said.

Oswego officials said residents may experience low water pressure. The public works team is notifying businesses and residents by going door to door.

