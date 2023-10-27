ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: Oct. 27, 2023

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ryan and Dionne discussed the Chicago Bears and Tyson Bagent's second start. The Bears will play prime-time in Los Angeles against the Chargers. Can the Bears win two games in a row?

Sam Panayotovich is back to give us his best bets for the upcoming weekend in the NFL and College. Jeff Meller is back with his best advice for fantasy football lineups, especially with the NFL trade deadline approaching.

The Weekly Walk-On is here to set us up for the college and high school football weekend, including a great match up in the IHSA playoffs. Also, the Bulls first game of the year brought back all the problems of last season. Ryan and Dionne talk about what could be a very long basketball season on the West Side of town.

Bear-ly Accurate Predictions is back to put it's best impression on the Bears game this Sunday, with special guest Jay Pharoah.