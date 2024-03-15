ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: March 15, 2024

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Bears news dominated this week in sports headlines.

Ryan Poles has made some free agent moves. He added some valuable pieces to the roster, but then pulled off a stunner Thursday night, picking up Chargers Wide Receiver Keenan Allen. Dionne covers it all.

Loyola has an uphill climb to the NCAA Tournament with their loss in the A10 Tournament. Also, Dionne talks with an Indiana sigh school that treats Bracketology like a science.

DePaul has a new head coach. Also, the White Sox throw all in on a rebuild by sending Dylan Cease to San Diego for prospects. And later, Dionne talks to a goalie breaking barriers on a local hockey team.

Dionne also gave some final thoughts on the weeks ahead in Chicago sports.