ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: March 1, 2024

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dionne looks at the Chicago Bears and the NFL Combine, as well as interviews with Bears General Manager Ryan Poles, Caleb Williams and others as the Bears get set for one of their biggest decisions in franchise history.

Cody Bellinger makes his return to the Cubs and has the team feeling good right now.

Former Bear Robbie Gould comes back home in his new job as head coach of Rolling Meadows High School football.

Dionne talks Loyola basketball, the state of the Bulls and a special ceremony ahead for Northwestern legend Billy McKinney.

Dionne ends the show with some final thoughts on the week ahead in Chicago sports.