ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: March 8, 2024

There are still so many questions to ask about the Chicago Bears, and Dionne grills the Athletic's Adam Jahns.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are still so many questions to ask about the Chicago Bears, and Dionne grills the Athletic's Adam Jahns on all things Bears, Justin Fields, and Caleb Williams.

It's March Madness and we're in full swing. Dionne talks with Northwestern coach Chris Collins about how the Cats are getting ready for another NCAA tournament run.

Dionne talks with three Northwestern football players who went through their own Pro Day trying to impress the scouts. Mark Schanowski talks with a local basketball player who has his sights sent on the NBA.

Ryan Chiaverini goes to another level with a mentalist to try and figure out who the Bears will take in the upcoming NFL Draft.