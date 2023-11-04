Chicago area Palestine supporters are joining thousands of people to march in Washington D.C. Saturday to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Chicago Palestine supporters travel to DC, join march to demand ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of people supporting Palestinians plan to march in Washington D.C. Saturday, including demonstrators from Chicago.

They left the Chicago area on buses Friday evening. Hundreds of Palestinian supporters in Bridgeview and downtown Chicago boarded the buses headed to the nation's capital.

They're joining thousands of people from across the country to march in support of Palestine.

"The least we can do is support them by putting pressure on our government, our politicians," said Ghada Morrar.

The D.C. rally is apart of a push from people across the world who have demanded a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war and an end to U.S. aid to Israel.

On Wednesday, President Biden called for a humanitarian "pause" in the war, but not a ceasefire.

Organizers said they hope the rally will be "the largest demonstration in support of the Palestinian people in the history of the United States."

The rally will begin at 1 p.m. Central Time.