Palm Sunday Mass: ABC 7 airs Roman Catholic Mass by Cardinal Blase Cupich at Holy Name Cathedral

There will be no public celebrations but many will be live-streamed.
Palms will also not be distributed.
Typically, thousands of people fill the Roman streets on this holy day, but Saint Peter's Square in the Vatican remained empty as Pope Francis presided over Palm Sunday Mass.
ABC7 will broadcast a Roman Catholic Mass for Palm Sunday from noon to 1 p.m., as well as next Sunday for Easter.
Cardinal Blase Cupich plans to celebrate both masses at Holy Name Cathedral.
You can watch the services on-air, online or on your ABC7 Chicago mobile app.
Sunday, March 29, Roman Catholic Mass celebrated by Cardinal Blase Cupich at Holy Name Cathedral.
The Archdiocese of Chicago is also broadcasting Mass in English, Spanish and Polish on the archdiocese's YouTube channel Sunday's while churches are closed amid the coronavirus crisis.
Chicago churches are also hoping to unite residents with the sound of church bells ringing. Cardinal Blase Cupich has asked Catholic parishes to ring their church bells five times a day.