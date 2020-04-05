Religion & Spirituality

Palm Sunday Mass: ABC 7 airs Roman Catholic Mass by Cardinal Blase Cupich at Holy Name Cathedral

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Holy Week begins with Palm Sunday but it'll feel differently this year because of COVID-19.

There will be no public celebrations but many will be live-streamed.

Palms will also not be distributed.

RELATED: Archdiocese of Chicago, Joliet Diocese won't hold public events for Palm Sunday, Holy Week, Easter amid COVID-19 outbreak

Typically, thousands of people fill the Roman streets on this holy day, but Saint Peter's Square in the Vatican remained empty as Pope Francis presided over Palm Sunday Mass.

ABC7 will broadcast a Roman Catholic Mass for Palm Sunday from noon to 1 p.m., as well as next Sunday for Easter.

Holy Week begins with Palm Sunday but it'll feel differently this year because of COVID-19.



Cardinal Blase Cupich plans to celebrate both masses at Holy Name Cathedral.

You can watch the services on-air, online or on your ABC7 Chicago mobile app.

Sunday, March 29, Roman Catholic Mass celebrated by Cardinal Blase Cupich at Holy Name Cathedral.
ABC 7 to broadcast Roman Catholic Mass by Cardinal Blase Cupich at Holy Name Cathedral Sunday.



The Archdiocese of Chicago is also broadcasting Mass in English, Spanish and Polish on the archdiocese's YouTube channel Sunday's while churches are closed amid the coronavirus crisis.

RELATED: Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral amid COVID-19 concerns

Chicago churches are also hoping to unite residents with the sound of church bells ringing. Cardinal Blase Cupich has asked Catholic parishes to ring their church bells five times a day.
