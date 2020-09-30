IL unemployment benefits stolen from Palos Park business after thieves claim to work there, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6637050" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Calumet City woman who recently lost her job says she can't file for unemployment because a stranger has already filed in her name on the IDES website.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6473481" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Unpaid or delayed unemployment benefit payments leave many without financial support six months after Illinois' stay-at-home order took effect.

PALOS PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Palos Park police are warning the public about a recent unemployment scam.The south suburban police department said thieves tried to collect unemployment benefits from a local business in Palos Park.Those thieves allegedly claimed they were employees at the business, getting $484 a week.Police call this a scam and are now investigating the fraud.These scammers are not only causing problems for the businesses they claim to work for but also are potentially costing taxpayers millions of dollars, authorities said.Business owners or residents who receive an unemployment letter they know nothing about, or information on employees they do not have, should contact the local police department and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.IDES said fraud victims are encouraged to contact the department at 800-814-0513. You should also report unemployment fraud to the IRS to avoid having to pay money on fraudulent funds atThe Illinois Attorney General would also like to hear from unemployment fraud victims atFraud victims are encouraged to check their credit report history and possibly put a freeze on their credit, as well as file an identity theft report atContact Samantha Chatman and the ABC 7 I-Team atFull statement from the Illinois Department of Employment Security: