6th annual 'Get Behind the Vest Pancake Breakfast' raises funds for CPD patrol officers

BEVERLY, Ill. (WLS) -- 19th Ward Alderman Matt O'Shea is hosting his 6th annual "Get Behind the Vest Pancake Breakfast." Sunday to support CPD officers on patrol.
The goal of the breakfast is to raise money to help the Chicago Police Department replace more than 4,000 bullet proof vests.
O'Shea said 2019's event was the largest to date with over 2000 people in attendance, and raising nearly $34,000 in conjunction with school fundraisers and local business support.
Sunday's event will be held in Beverly on the South Side at the St. John Fisher School from 8:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.
Admission is $5 per person or $25 for families.
All funds raised will be donated to Chicago Police Memorial Foundation's Get Behind the Vest initiative.
For more information on the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation's Get Behind the Vest initiative, you can visit www.getbehindthevest.org.
