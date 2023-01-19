Wrongful death lawsuit filed by family after man dies in EMS care; 2 paramedics charged

WARNING: SOME OF THIS REPORT MAY BE DISTURBING

WARNING: SOME OF THIS REPORT MY BE DISTURBING: Two Illinois paramedics are facing murder charges after a patient died of positional asphyxiation, court documents say.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The family of the Springfield man who died last month after being strapped to a gurney is now suing.

Earl Moore Jr.'s family is suing Peggy Finley, Peter Cadigan, and their employer LifeStar EMS.

Ben Crump is representing the family of Earl Moor Jr, WICS reported.

On Dec. 18, 911 was called to a house where Moore was. Police arrived and determined that Moore was in distress and requested EMS to come to the scene.

The Sangamon County State's Attorney, Dan Wright when Cadigan and Finley arrived they placed Moore face down on the gurney and tightened the straps across his back.

Officials say Moore was then taken to HSHS St. John's where he died in the emergency room at 3:14 a.m. on Dec. 18.

An autopsy was performed and found that's Moore cause of death was compressional and positional asphyxia, due to prone face-down restraint on a paramedic transportation stretcher due to straps across the back.