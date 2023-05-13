WATCH LIVE

Maine South High School senior prank turns into vandalism case

Saturday, May 13, 2023 3:35AM
A senior prank at Maine South High School in Park Ridge took a turn away from good fun and into full on vandalism, police said.

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A senior prank at Maine South High School took a turn away from good fun and into full on vandalism, police said.

It happened Friday morning at the Park Ridge high school.

The prank involved tossing rubber ducks into the pond in front of the school, but police said some of the pranksters took it much further. Police said they tore down light poles and threw them into the pond as well.

Any students found to be involved with the destruction of property will face disciplinary action.

