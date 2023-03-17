WATCH LIVE

Park Ridge police on scene of barricade situation

Friday, March 17, 2023 7:12PM
Park Ridge police said in a statement that a man was barricaded inside a home in the 800-block of Austin Avenue and may be armed.

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police remain on the scene of a barricade situation in Park Ridge that began Thursday night.

Park Ridge police said in a statement that a man was inside a home in the 800-block of Austin Avenue and may be armed.

Investigators said he had been threatening his parents, but they were able to leave the home safely.

Police have been there since 7 p.m. Thursday trying to establish communication with the man.

So far, there are no reports of anyone being hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

