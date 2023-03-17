Park Ridge police on scene of barricade situation

Park Ridge police said in a statement that a man was barricaded inside a home in the 800-block of Austin Avenue and may be armed.

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police remain on the scene of a barricade situation in Park Ridge that began Thursday night.

Investigators said he had been threatening his parents, but they were able to leave the home safely.

Police have been there since 7 p.m. Thursday trying to establish communication with the man.

So far, there are no reports of anyone being hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.