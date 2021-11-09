USPS

Mail stolen from Park Ridge Post Office drop boxes

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Park Ridge police are investigating after mail was stolen from three collection boxes at the Park Ridge Post Office.

Police said at an officer was doing a premise check around 12:30 a.m. Monday when he found all three outside drive-up mail drop boxes pried open and empty.

All three boxed had been recently replaced, police said. Mail was last collected from there at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Police ask that anyone who sent any mail that contained financial information or payments to take immediate steps to prevent them from becoming victims of fraud. That includes notifying banks, canceling checks and credit cards, and taking identity theft precautions.

Mail theft is a federal crime, and the investigation is being led by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
