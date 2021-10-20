parole

Chance the Rapper and Common push prison parole reform in Illinois

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Chicago rappers push Illinois to restore discretionary parole

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago entertainers, Chance the Rapper and Common, are calling on Illinois to restore discretionary parole.

The state currently has no parole.

Parole Illinois is pushing a Senate bill that would make some inmates serving 20 years eligible for a parole hearing.

RELATED: Pritzker signs sweeping police reform, criminal justice bill, despite opposition from law enforcement

Besides the cost of warehousing aging prisoners, the group says their strongest argument is that people can change.

Supporters are urging lawmakers to take action on the bill during this current veto session.
