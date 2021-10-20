Chance the Rapper and Common push prison parole reform in Illinois

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago entertainers, Chance the Rapper and Common, are calling on Illinois to restore discretionary parole.The state currently has no parole.Parole Illinois is pushing a Senate bill that would make some inmates serving 20 years eligible for a parole hearing.Besides the cost of warehousing aging prisoners, the group says their strongest argument is that people can change.Supporters are urging lawmakers to take action on the bill during this current veto session.