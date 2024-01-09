  • Full Story
Man charged with brutally attacking woman on CTA Red Line train while on parole: CPD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, January 9, 2024 3:35AM
Woman found unresponsive with cuts, bruises on CTA train
Chicago police said a woman was found unresponsive with cuts on her face and bruises on a CTA train car Thursday morning.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who was on parole is accused of a brutally attacking a 61-year-old woman on a Red Line train last week near the Roosevelt station.

Mijawon Johnson has been charged with attempted murder after aggravated battery.

Chicago police said CTA employees found the woman unresponsive with contusions and a cut on her face at about 1:35 a.m. on Thursday.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

