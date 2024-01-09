Man charged with brutally attacking woman on CTA Red Line train while on parole: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who was on parole is accused of a brutally attacking a 61-year-old woman on a Red Line train last week near the Roosevelt station.
Mijawon Johnson has been charged with attempted murder after aggravated battery.
Chicago police said CTA employees found the woman unresponsive with contusions and a cut on her face at about 1:35 a.m. on Thursday.
She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The video in the player above is from a previous report.
INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood