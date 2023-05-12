Chicago Cubs star Patrick Wisdom invites 13-year-old leukemia survivor to hospital prom: VIDEO

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- It is the moment most cancer patients wait for: ringing the bell.

It signifies the end of the long, painful chemotherapy treatments. Aaliyah Safstrom, 13, waited more than two years for this day after being diagnosed with leukemia in February of 2021. Her family even rented a limo for the ride to the hospital.

But, the celebration was far from over. Cubs star Patrick Wisdom recorded a personal invitation to the big dance the hospital is planning next month. And, for the Aaliyah, a huge Cubs fan, this was the best part of all.

"This is really exciting, and just being able to turn over a new chapter and see what's in store for her moving forward," said Sarah Safstrom, Aaliyah's mother.

It is an emotional time for everyone, with patients going through, literally, the fight of their lives, and surviving.

"Feels like the weight coming off the shoulders. Still got a couple things to do, but seeing her ring the bell was special," said Brian Safstrom, Aaliyah's father.

Nurses and hospital staff try to make this moment special for their patients by recruiting help from their corporate partners, like the Cubs and Dunkin Donuts, which is also donating $50,000 to sponsor the prom.

"When we see them smiling on the other side, that's why we do what we do," said Kevynne Dudek with Advocate Children's Hospital.

For Aaliya, the cancer journey has been a long, difficult fight. The prom will be her first-ever dance, and it will come complete with a salon treatment, a fancy dress and a DJ. She even got to help plan it all, but she had no idea it could come with an invitation from the Cubs.

The actual prom will get patients far away from the hospital setting. In fact, it will be at Pinstripes in Oak Brook on June 10.