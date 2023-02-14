Pedestrian killed after being struck by CTA bus in Back of the Yards: Chicago Police Department

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a pedestrian has died after being struck by a CTA bus on the South Side Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a CTA bus traveling westbound was going through the intersection of Ashland and 47th at about 2 p.m. when a 28-year-old man crossing 47th heading south was struck.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department said the pedestrian was pinned under the bus, and crews used air bags to prop up the bus to get him out.

The man was taken to University of Chicago hospital in very critical condition where he died of his injuries, CPD said.

No citations were issued. Major Accidents is investigating, Chicago police said.

CTA said the #47 bus route has been temporarily rerouted in the area after the incident.

