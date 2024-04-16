WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 pedestrians struck, seriously injured in West Lawn, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, April 16, 2024 1:09AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two pedestrians were seriously injured in a Monday afternoon crash on Chicago's Southwest Side, officials said.

Chicago police said the crash happened in the West Lawn neighborhood's 6300 block of South Pulaski Road around 2 p.m.

A 56-year-old woman was driving a Honda northbound on Pulaski Road when she struck a 76-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, police said.

The Chicago Fire Department said the man was transported to Christ Hospital in grave condition. The woman was taken to the same hospital in serious to critical condition.

CFD said the driver, who police say was cited for failing to slow down, was transported to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW