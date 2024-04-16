2 pedestrians struck, seriously injured in West Lawn, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two pedestrians were seriously injured in a Monday afternoon crash on Chicago's Southwest Side, officials said.

Chicago police said the crash happened in the West Lawn neighborhood's 6300 block of South Pulaski Road around 2 p.m.

A 56-year-old woman was driving a Honda northbound on Pulaski Road when she struck a 76-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, police said.

The Chicago Fire Department said the man was transported to Christ Hospital in grave condition. The woman was taken to the same hospital in serious to critical condition.

CFD said the driver, who police say was cited for failing to slow down, was transported to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.