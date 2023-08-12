Man in custody after 5-year-old boy hit by car in Irving Park crosswalk: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is in custody after a 5-year-old boy was hit by a car in a Northwest Side crosswalk on Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash happened in the Irving Park neighborhood's 4300 block of North Monticello Avenue at about 1:30 p.m.

A 29-year-old man was driving a sedan northbound on Monticello Avenue when he struck a 5-year-old boy, who was crossing from the west side of the street, police said.

The man continued northbound before striking multiple parked vehicle in the 4700 block of North Monticello Avenue. Police said he fled from the vehicle, but was taken into custody nearby.

The child was transported in fair condition to Lurie Children's Hospital for abrasions to his arms and knees, police said. Charges against the driver are pending.

