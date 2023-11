The Gurnee, IL police department is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by two cars at Hunt Club Road and Washington Street.

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Gurnee police are investigating after a woman was hit by two cars and killed.

It happened on Monday night at Hunt Club Road and Washington Street.

Police said a 56-year old woman was walking in the left lane of Hunt Club Road when she was hit by a driver in a Buick.

That driver stopped. But, police say, moments later, a second car went around the Buick and hit the woman who was in the street.