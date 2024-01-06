Pedestrian fatally hit by car in Park City in Lake County, IL, police say

PARK CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle in the north suburbs Friday night.

The Park City Police Department said they responded to the area of Route 120 and Staben Avenue at around 6:44 p.m. for a traffic accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

Both the Gurnee and Waukegan Fire Departments also responded to the scene.

A 39-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene after first responders attempted to save his life, police said.

There is no word on the driver involved in the incident.

The name of the victim is being withheld until family is notified, police said.