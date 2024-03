Pedestrian struck by Metra trian in Arlington Heights; delays expected

The condition of the victim was not initially disclosed.

The condition of the victim was not initially disclosed.

The condition of the victim was not initially disclosed.

The condition of the victim was not initially disclosed.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was hit by a train early Sunday morning in the north suburbs, according to Metra.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. at the Northwest Highway and Chicago Avenue in Arlington Heights.

The condition of the victim was not immediately disclosed.

Extensive delays can be expected in the area, Metra said.

READ MORE: How springing forward to daylight saving time could affect your health