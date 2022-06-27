At least 6 injured, 4 critical, after struck by vehicle on Northwest Side: Chicago fire officials

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several people are injured after they were struck by a vehicle Sunday near Irving Park Road and Cumberland Avenue.Just before 7 p.m., an 89-year-old woman behind the wheel of a vehicle struck five people at Schiller Woods Forest Preserve, according to Forest Preserves Police.At least six people, including the driver, were transported from the scene. Four of them are in critical condition, according to Chicago fire officials.As doctors work to help those hurt, investigators work to figure out what happened.Crime tape surrounds a vehicle in the middle of a park, on what was a picturesque day for people picnicking."I would like to think it was a tragic accident," said Magdalena Zylinska.The vehicle is possibly at the center of an investigation of a crash that Chicago fire officials say badly injured several people."They told us about this accident, that this car lost control and these people were having a picnic and I guess they ran them over," said Camila Escobar.Escobar had just pulled up to Schiller Woods-East Forest Preserve with her mother just after the crash happened.At the same time, another woman was at a picnic in separate area of the forest preserve and heard from those nearly hit."I guess the lady tried to stop the vehicle, but I guess she put it in reverse and the car dragged her with the door open," Zylinska described.Those who saw it allege the crash appeared to happen by accident."Emergency services had to get them out from underneath the car. They had to pick up the car," Zylinska added.Two of the victims were sent to Loyola Medical Center and two others went to Lutheran General Hospital. The two other people injured are said to be in serious and good condition, officials said.Investigators have yet to release official details of the cause of the crash."You never seen this in the park before; you always think, Oh it's a nice park. It's like, we can't trust anywhere we go," Escobar said.The Cook County Forest Preserve is the lead agency on this investigation with assistance from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.