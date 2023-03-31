It's nesting season for penguins at the Shedd Aquarium!

Shedd Aquarium penguins build nests for new additions to colony

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's nesting season for penguins at the Shedd Aquarium.

New video from the aquarium shows the busy birds building their nests using rocks and other items as they prepare for new additions to the colony.

Male penguins usually begin building their own nests. And, when they choose a mate, the female will help in the process.

If any eggs are laid, they would hatch later this spring.

According to its website, the Shedd Aquarium houses 30 penguins in the Abbot Oceanarium.

Visitors can see two different penguin species: South American Magellanic penguins and subantarctic rockhopper penguins.

The aquarium notes that spring, or breeding season, is a "great time to visit and get better acquainted" with the penguin colonies.