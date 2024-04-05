Shedd Aquarium mating season begins; penguin trainer explains courtship rituals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Love is in the air at Shedd Aquarium.

For many animals, the changing of the season means it's time to pair up with a mate.

The Shedd Aquarium's penguins have some unique courtship rituals. Nesting and breeding is important for many of the other animals at the Shedd as well, and each have their own springtime rituals.

"Birds search for the best rocks to impress a mate. Seahorses intertwine their tails and 'dance' together for up to eight hours. Frogs create a distinctive call that indicates their size. And even freshwater cichlids will flare their fins to attract a female," a new release from the Shedd Aquarium read.

Senior trainer Katy Roxbury joined ABC7 and knows all about the popular penguins.

Roxbury explained the penguin nesting season and what can guests expect to see from the penguin colony. Roxbury also explained how the penguins pair up and attract a mate.

Watch the video in the player above for the full interview.

