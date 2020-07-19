shooting

13 shot during fight in crowd of 200 Sunday in Peoria

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
PEORIA, Ill. (WLS) -- Thirteen people were shot when a large fight broke in a crowd of nearly 200 people early Sunday morning in Peoria, police said.

The incident happened at around 4:40 a.m. near Water Street and Hamilton Street, police said.

RELATED: Chicago weekend violence leaves 50 shot, 7 dead; 2 shot, 1 killed in Loop

A man who was shot in the neck and a woman who was shot in the back are both in serious condition.

Eleven other victims were also treated for gunshot wounds at local hospitals, police said.

None of the injuries are considered life threatening, police said.

Police are investigating the incident, and anyone with information has been asked to contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
peoriagun violenceshootingdouble shootingpartypolice
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
50 shot, 7 killed in Chicago weekend violence so far
41 shot, 6 killed in Chicago weekend violence so far
I-57 shooting near Posen leaves 2 hurt
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion shot, expects to recover
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Chicago Italian Americans call for peace at Columbus statue
Protestors stand off with officers while demonstrating near Lightfoot's home
Teen, children stole 2 cars from Chatham garage at gunpoint: woman
Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with free ice cream
50 shot, 7 killed in Chicago weekend violence so far
Roman-style pizza, pinsa, gains following
Recipes to cheers for National Mango Day
Show More
Next COVID-19 relief bill: What you need to know
Fires set, fences moved: Police call Portland protest a riot
Black Lives Matter mural painted on South Side
Chicago Weather: Scattered storms early Sunday
3 Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club members killed in accident
More TOP STORIES News