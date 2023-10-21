WATCH LIVE

7 students hospitalized after pepper spray accidentally discharged at Murphy Elementary School: CFD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, October 21, 2023 1:54AM
Seven Murphy Elementary School students were hospitalized after pepper spray was discharged in the lunch room, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Seven students were taken to hospitals after someone accidentally discharged pepper spray at a Northwest Side school on Friday, the Chicago Fire Department said.

It happened at Murphy Elementary School near West Grace Street and North Central Park Avenue in the Irving Park neighborhood.

According to CFD, the students were all in good condition.

The school's principal released a statement, saying the incident happened in the lunch room. The principal said staff immediately moved all students from the room and contacted the CPS Office of Safety and Security and CFD, adding that any students or staff who were impacted received additional support.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

