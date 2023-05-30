At least 4 injured after pepper spray released near Six Flags Great America entrance: officials

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Multiple people were injured outside Six Flags Great America on Monday evening after someone released pepper spray near the main entrance.

Officials said at least four people had to be treated at the Gurnee amusement park in the far north suburbs. Two people are now in the hospital.

Gurnee police are still looking into who released the spray. They did not provide a description of any potential suspects.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

