Car recovered, person of interest ID'd in shooting of Chicago rapper Lil Reese, Country Club Hills police say

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in the south suburbs say they have made progress in their investigation into a shooting that wounded Chicago rapper Lil Reese.
Country Club Hills police said Monday they have developed a person of interest and recovered a car involved in the November 11 shooting.
Lil Reese, whose real name is Tavares Taylor, was shot at the intersection of 167th Street and Pulaski Road around 2:30 p.m.
Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a vehicle that had fresh blood on the driver's seat as well as on the ground next to the driver's side door, police said. Witnesses told police that a wounded man had been taken away by another man.
After checking at nearby hospitals, police located the victim at South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest. He was later transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
Officials at Christ Medical Center identified the victim as Taylor and said he is in critical condition.
Country Club Hills police said investigators are awaiting a warrant to arrest the individual and the investigation remains open.
