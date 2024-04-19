Man apparently sets himself on fire outside courthouse where Trump is on trial

Watch breaking news and other live events from ABC.

WATCH LIVE: Breaking news and other events from ABC

WATCH LIVE: Breaking news and other events from ABC Watch breaking news and other live events from ABC.

WATCH LIVE: Breaking news and other events from ABC Watch breaking news and other live events from ABC.

WATCH LIVE: Breaking news and other events from ABC Watch breaking news and other live events from ABC.

NEW YORK -- A man apparently set himself on fire outside the New York City courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial.

Trump was inside the downtown Manhattan courthouse at the time of the fire.

Pictured: The scene after a fire was extinguished near a New York courtroom where Donald Trump's 'hush money' trial is taking place, Friday, April 19, 2024.

The person was badly burned and taken away from the scene on a stretcher. It was not immediately clear if the incident was related to the criminal proceedings.

Trump is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been tried on criminal charges.

The trial began on Monday with jury selection. The full jury panel was selected by mid-day Friday.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.