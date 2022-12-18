2 CPD officers home after being stranded by Peru protests: 'A Christmas miracle'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers are back home after being stranded in Peru when the country's government declared a state of emergency.

Violent protests erupted in the streets after former President Pedro Castillo was arrested.

The riots blocked access to transportation, bringing flights and trains to a halt and leaving Americans and other foreign tourists stuck.

John Catanzara Jr., the president of Chicago's Fraternal Order of Police, gave thanks for the officers' safe return.

"A flight leaving their location to Lima, Peru, which was going to be easier to get out of, and that started their journey back home, where they just arrived back in Chicago," Catanzara said. "So, thank you Senator Durbin, a Christmas miracle I guess you could say."

The U.S. State Department is stopping short of issuing a Do Not Travel advisory, but the agency is urging Americans to reconsider traveling to Peru due to the violent protests.