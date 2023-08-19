Man seriously injured after Wave Runner, boat crash on Petite Lake: sheriff's office

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. -- A man is seriously injured after a Wave Runner and a boat collided on a north suburban lake on Saturday afternoon, sheriff's police said.

The crash happened at about 3:10 p.m. on Petite Lake, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said a 53-year-old Volo man was driving a Hurricane Deck Boat southbound out of the Long Channel, entering Petite Lake. At the same time, another man, also 53 years old, was driving a Yamaha Wave Runner westbound across the lake.

The Yamaha struck the front of the deck boat, throwing the Yamaha's driver into the water, the sheriff's office said. The man, who was wearing a lifejacket, was unconscious in the water before a Good Samaritan came to his rescue.

The Yamaha's driver was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious injuries. The sheriff's office said it appeared that he had been drinking, which seemed to play a role in the crash.

No one else was injured. The Lake County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit is investigating and criminal charges are possible.