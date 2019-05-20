Pets & Animals

Lincoln Park Zoo welcomes new baby rhino

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Lincoln Park Zoo welcomed a new addition over the weekend! Their critically endangered Eastern Black Rhino Kapuki gave birth to a new baby calf.



The zoo announced in March the 13-year-old female rhino was expecting.

The unsexed, unnamed baby rhino was born Sunday, May 19 at the Regenstein African Journey exhibit.

EMBED More News Videos

Kapuki is about 13 months into her pregnancy, which typically lasts 15-16 months.



Animal Care and veterinary staff are currently monitoring the pair from remote cameras to give the mother and calf time to bond in privacy.

Only a few thousand Eastern Black Rhinos remain in the wild. The species has been designated as "critically-endangered" due to poaching for their horns, which are believed to have medicinal benefits despite being made of keratin, the same material that makes up human hair and nails, according to zoo officials.

The father is a 33-year-old male rhino named Maku. Kapuki and Maku had previously been successful in reproducing in 2013 with the birth of King, who now lives at Brookfield Zoo.

Zoo officials say the animals will not be visible to the public at this time.

You can continue to follow the baby rhino's milestones on the zoo's social media channels and #RhinoWatch.



RELATED: Brookfield Zoo Black Rhino gets innovative nasal surgery
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagolincoln parkzooanimalanimal newslincoln park zooendangered species
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lori Lightfoot sworn in as Chicago mayor
New Chicago City Council sworn in at Lightfoot inauguration
DCFS, police not alerted to murder suspect despite no signs of giving birth
15 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Chef Jose Andres to fired cafeteria worker: 'We have openings'
Whole Foods bans plastic straws
Parkland therapy dogs featured in school yearbook
Show More
Woman mocks girl with autism during 'Dumbo' screening
Surveillance image released of suspect in attempted arson at Lakeview synagogue
'Game of Thrones' fans spot rogue water bottle in series finale
Transgender woman beaten in April killed in Texas shooting
Congrats! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged
More TOP STORIES News