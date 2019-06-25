Pets & Animals

Buffalo Grove bans the retail sale of dogs, cats, rabbits at pet stores

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A northwestern Chicago suburb has banned the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores.

The Buffalo Grove village board voted unanimously last week to prohibit the sale, reported the Daily Herald. Rabbits were the primary focus of the discussion.

Supports said the move targets puppy mill operations. Under the proposed ordinance stores would still be allowed to sell fish, hamsters and reptiles, as well as host adoption events.

Board Trustee Joanne Johnson said research shows rabbits are sold in small, dirty cages and often don't have access to proper nutrition or veterinary care.

Johnson added rabbits are marketed as low maintenance children's pets. But in reality, she said, they have complex needs that can lead unprepared owners to abandon them.

Lorianne Kloss, who works with an animal shelter in Chicago, said pet stores fail to educate owners about the importance of spaying or neutering rabbits. She added they can become aggressive if they aren't.

The ban follows a moratorium passed in October on the retail sale of dogs and cats at pet stores, which was expected to expire in July.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbuffalo grovedogscatspetsdog
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video of Jussie Smollett with rope around neck released by Chicago police
Divvy rider critically injured in River North hit-and-run
Illinois marijuana legalization bill to be signed into law
Girl, 4, killed after being run over in Calumet Heights driveway
Girl Scout dies, 3 hurt after tree falls at Ind. camp
Man being deported escapes ICE agents at O'Hare, hails cab
Services begin for Racine officer killed, reward grows to $78K
Show More
Mom handed lifeless 2-month-old baby at daycare, police say
Suspect who shot 10-month-old 'had no remorse,' says police chief
Autopsy: Baby born premature died with 96 fractures in her body
Construction worker fatally struck by dump truck in Lake Forest
Man on trial for Tinder date murder slices throat in court
More TOP STORIES News