Coyote sighted in Streeterville after man bitten in 2nd attack, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A coyote was spotted Thursday morning roaming outside of Northwestern Hospital in Streeterville hours after a man and boy were injured in separate attacks, Chicago police said.
The sighting occurred near Fairbanks Court and Erie Street. The coyote ran past some of the hospital staff outside and it had a limp and an injured paw.
The sighting follows an incident in the evening hours Wednesday night when police said a 32-year-old man walked into Northwestern Hospital with an injury, telling doctors there that he was walking on the sidewalk in the 700-block of North Fairbanks Court when a coyote came from behind and bit him. He was treated for a scratch and released.
The attack on the man comes on the heels of a coyote attack Wednesday afternoon when a young boy was bitten multiple times by a coyote in Lincoln Park near the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum
Police said the boy was walking with a woman near Cannon Drive and Fullerton Avenue when he was bitten in the head.
The boy was treated by paramedics and taken to Lurie Children's Hospital where his condition was stabilized. Officials said he suffered head lacerations and is expected to be OK.
Meanwhile, many are on guard.
"We're in a place you got to always keep an eye out around you and be aware of your surroundings," said Lauren Kleist, neighbor.
Four to five coyotes were reportedly spotted Wednesday outside of a school near Cleveland and Division. Chicago police were called, and notified Chicago Animal Care and Control.
CACC is assisting Chicago police with the investigation into the attacks, and other coyotes spotted in the last week.
The agency posted a warning on social media about coyote sightings in city neighborhoods.
Video sent to ABC7 Eyewitness News by a viewer, who asked to remain anonymous, shows a coyote walking around Old Town early Wednesday morning. The viewer said he saw the coyote chase a woman walking nearby, so he honked his horn to thwart a possible attack.
He said the animal had a limp, just like a coyote seen last week in Lincoln Par and the one seen in Streeterville Thursday.
Tuesday firefighters with the Chicago Fire Department Marine Unit rescued a young coyote from Lake Michigan near Montrose Harbor, CACC said.
"While it is extremely rare for a coyote to approach or bite a person, residents should take caution if they encounter a coyote and notify Chicago Animal Care and Control by calling 311," the agency said in a statement.
43rd Ward Alderman Michele Smith recently sent out a warning to residents after a coyote attacked a small dog in that area as well.
Those walking the trails are now on high alert.
